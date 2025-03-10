Zeitschriftenabonnements
Scuba Diver ANZ Ausgabe 79 jetzt erhältlich

Scuba Diver ANZ Ausgabe 79 jetzt erhältlich

Nachrichtenzusammenfassung
Marine heatwave off Western Australia, Solomon Airlines launches trans-Tasman route, and Aggressor Adventures launches second Bahamas vessel.

Australia, part one
The topside attractions of the Gold Coast are well known, but beneath the surface, there is another sort of playground that is every bit as thrilling. Adrian Stacey takes you underwater to experience the diving off the glittering Gold Coast.

Die Salomonen
Don Silcock is no stranger to diving in the Solomon Islands, but he had never experienced diving there aboard the legendary Bilikiki – until now.

Indonesien
Jak and Corinne Denny head for North Sulawesi to explore the waters around Saronde Island, and finds it is a particularly rich hunting ground for nudibranchs and other captivating macro critters.

Divers Alarm Netzwerk
A diver recalls an incident involving a reverse block, and what lessons were learned from the experience.

Medizinische Fragen und Antworten von DAN Europe
The Divers Alert Network team discuss malaria risks and pulmonary hypertension.

Mustards Meisterklasse
Alex Mustard takes a closer look at hard corals, and offers some suggestions on the best way to shoot them.

Diving With… Sam Glenn-Smith
PT Hirschfield chats with the underwater photographer with a soft-spot for octopus, especially those with blue rings.

Naturschutz-Ecke
Sea Shepherd’s remote marine debris campaigns and partnerships with Ranger Groups.

TECH: Bikini Atoll
Don Silcock reveals some of the lessons he learned from his first trip to Bikini Atoll, when he was diving open circuit on air – and why he will be returning once he has got trained up to an appropriate level on a CCR.

Malaysia
PT Hirschfield samples the calm waters and laid-back, critter- and coral-rich diving of remote Malaysian dive destination, Perhentian.

Australien
Paul Macdonald takes a closer look at a popular dive site that very nearly never was… Port Hughes Jetty.

Neuigkeiten
New products, including Santi Diving’s Edge drysuit, Fourth Element’s Expedition Duffel, XDEEP Radical mask, and the Seac Sub Tablet dive computer.

Test Extra
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the budget- priced Seac Sub Screen dive computer.

