Zeitschriftenabonnements
Entfernen Sie Anzeigen für 3 £/Monat
Anmelden

Tauchen verweigert

Folgen Sie uns auf Google News
Abonnieren Sie unseren wöchentlichen Newsletter
Tauchen verweigert


Diving Denied: NDIS Cuts Threaten Life-Changing Scuba Therapy

By Lyndi K Leggett

Scuba Therapy isn’t just another activity —it’s a lifeline for many people living with disability. For years, our tailored scuba therapy programs have offered more than just underwater adventure.They’ve brought mobility to paralysed limbs, confidence to anxious hearts, and purpose top people who’ve lost it all. But now, these transformative experiences are under threat.

Recent changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding criteria have led to the removal or denial of support for scuba therapy services. This has left many of our clients devastated, stripped not just of a recreational outlet, but of a proven physical and mental health intervention.

Scuba as Therapy: More Than a Hobby

Scuba therapy may sound unconventional, but it’s grounded in science. The weightlessness of water allows people with limited mobility to move freely, often for the first time since their injury. The pressure of the water helps regulate breathing and reduce anxiety. The mental clarity that comes from diving—combined with the joy of accomplishment—is powerful.

Our program has helped clients with spinal cord injuries, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, autism, and more. For some, it’s the only physical activity they can enjoy without pain. For others, it’s been the first time they’ve felt “normal” in years.

Here’s a letter from one of our clients explaining how he benefits from exercising underwater for an hour a week :

MICR0036
Diving Denied 4

To Whom IT May Concern,

Although I am able to walk with the help of a cane, I am a paraplegic through injury I sustained whilst serving in the Australian Army. The below letter sets out the benefits I have gained from the tailored exercise routine, I receive at The Scuba Gym. They include physical, social, personal & mental health benefits. The real magic of scuba gym is that the underwater benefit transfers onto land and puts a person’s mind in a better space.

• My lung function has improved dramatically.

• Rib pain is decreased when diving below 3 meters.

• Muscle cramps, spasms resulting in grade 1 to 2 tears are reduced for 3 days after diving to 5m or deeper for 30 minutes or longer.

• I have less self-harm thoughts, and my mood is much better when dealing with others.

• I walk backwards with difficulty but impossible before scuba therapy.

• reduced number of carer hours from 24 hours per day to 8 hours per day this has gone back to 24 hours due to the three months of no access to scuba therapy.

• Improved circulation in extremities and total healing of sores• Gone from permanent catheterisation to intermittent catheterisation when diving more than once a week.

• My sleep improved which results in better self-care and less sickness

• Pain relief at 5m depth. This is the only relief I get from my chronic pain condition which was caused by service in the Australian Army.

• I have more energy

• Increased range of movement from under water exercises.

Other than the above benefits scuba therapy allows me to participate without the fear of drowning from a muscle spasm or getting hurt from a fall which happens regularly when on land.

I get more benefits from one scuba therapy session than three physiotherapy sessions.

It is difficult to express the relief from my chronic pain.

I live with the trapped feeling of the pain never ending, it affects my every movement, my every

thought. It interferes with dressing, toileting, and everything you can think of. It has taken my

dignity in many ways and removed any chance of a normal life.

Scuba Gym is the first ray of hope in 25 years.

Foto : Andrew in Action

Martin
Diving Denied 5

NDIS Cuts: A Deep Blow

Despite these clear benefits, NDIS has now deemed scuba therapy “non-essential” in many funding plans. This move has not only cut off access for new participants, but in some cases removed existing support from clients mid-way through programs—leaving them adrift, both literally and emotionally.

The rationale? A lack of recognition of scuba therapy as a “reasonable and necessary” support under NDIS guidelines. But for those of us who’ve witnessed the healing power of scuba therapy firsthand, this decision feels not just short-sighted—it’s cruel.

These cuts don’t just silence progress; they reverse it. Clients are reporting setbacks in mobility, increases in depression and anxiety, and a resurgence of isolation—the very issues scuba therapy helped to alleviate. Add to that the physical pain some of our clients are in 24/7 without their scuba therapy all the pain comes back and their sleep disrupted and their healing stops.

Wir brauchen Ihre Hilfe

We are calling on the diving community, the disability sector, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to take notice. If you’ve been impacted by these cuts, or if you believe in the power of scuba as a tool for healing and empowerment, we urge you to help us.

So können Sie helfen:


GO Fund Me QR

Screenshots von 2025 05 20 174510
Diving Denied 6

• Support our program through donations or sponsorships to keep it alive for those

who need it most.

• Share this story with your networks to help raise awareness.

• Contact us directly if you have ideas, resources, or a willingness to help us fight this injustice.

Final Word

Scuba therapy changes lives. We’ve seen it happen hundreds of times. The water doesn’t discriminate—it embraces everyone equally. And with the right support, so can we.

Let’s not let bureaucracy drown what has become a lifeline for so many.

Contact us at Lyndi@thescubagym.com.au or call 042 038 0055 to make a difference.

Jeder Auftrag ist einzigartig Podcast-Folge von Scuba Diver Mag
Aktualisierter Ausrüstungspartner: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Ich habe mich mit Sidemount beschäftigt und es fällt mir schwer, ein klares Beispiel für die Montage der Tanks zu finden. Ich weiß, dass es in der Schulung behandelt wird, aber ich muss wissen, was ich besorgen muss, bevor ich den Kurs besuche. In meiner Nähe gibt es keinen guten Sidemount-Shop. Können Sie bitte zeigen, wie Sidemount-Tanks und Deko-/Stage-Tanks montiert werden? Weitere Neuigkeiten zum Tauchen, zur Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen 🔗 Erhalten Sie 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kaufen Sie Tauchausrüstung hier: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Empfohlene Videos für Sie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ==================================== ✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine. Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazine! Wir begeistern uns leidenschaftlich für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenloses Vertriebsmagazin in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika bringen wir Ihnen das Neueste aus dem Tauchsport, von epischen Tauchreisezielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertenratschlägen, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten. Egal, ob Sie ein erfahrener Taucher sind oder gerade erst Ihre Unterwasserreise beginnen, unsere Inhalte sollen Sie auf dem Laufenden halten, inspirieren und auf Ihren nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Steigen Sie ein, erkunden Sie die Welt des Sporttauchens und bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung! Machen Sie mit und verpassen Sie kein Abenteuer! Für Geschäftsanfragen verwenden Sie bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen: 📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Lieben Sie das Tauchen? Abonnieren Sie jetzt, um Reisetipps für Taucher, Ausrüstungsbewertungen, Tauchratschläge, epische Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten zu erhalten!

@jaketarren
#askmark Hey! Ich lerne gerade etwas über Sidemount und finde nur schwer ein anschauliches Beispiel für die Montage der Tanks. Ich weiß, dass das im Training behandelt wird, aber ich muss wissen, was ich besorge, bevor ich den Kurs belege. Es gibt keinen guten Sidemount-Shop in meiner Nähe.

Können Sie bitte zeigen, wie Sidemount-Tanks und Deko-/Stage-Tanks montiert werden?

Weitere Neuigkeiten zum Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/

✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen

🔗 Sichern Sie sich 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Tauchausrüstung hier kaufen:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Themen: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vorgeschlagene Videos für Sie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine.

Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazin! Wir begeistern uns für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenloses Magazin in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika bringen wir Ihnen die neuesten Informationen zum Tauchen – von spektakulären Tauchzielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertentipps, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten.

Egal, ob du bereits ein erfahrener Taucher bist oder gerade erst deine Unterwasserreise beginnst – unsere Inhalte sollen dich informieren, inspirieren und für deinen nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Tauche ein, erkunde und bleibe mit uns in der Welt des Tauchens verbunden! Mach mit und verpasse kein Abenteuer!

Für geschäftliche Anfragen verwenden Sie bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen:

📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tauchen Sie gern? Abonnieren Sie jetzt unseren Newsletter für Reisetipps, Ausrüstungsbewertungen, Tauchtipps, spannende Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Wie montiert man einen Sidemount-Zylinder?

Aktualisierter Ausrüstungs-Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Wie befestige ich ein Blinklicht an meiner Doppel- oder Einzelflasche, damit mein Tauchpartner mich auch bei schlechter Sicht oder nachts sehen/finden kann? Die typische Kordel an diesen Geräten lässt das Licht immer nach unten fallen und verdeckt es. Weitere Tauchnachrichten, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps & Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen 🔗 Erhalten Sie 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kaufen Sie Tauchausrüstung hier: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Empfohlene Videos für Sie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine. Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazine! Wir begeistern uns für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenlos in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika erhältliches Magazin bringen wir Ihnen die neuesten Informationen zum Sporttauchen, von epischen Tauchreisezielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertenratschlägen, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten. Egal, ob du bereits ein erfahrener Taucher bist oder gerade erst deine Unterwasserreise beginnst – unsere Inhalte sollen dich informieren, inspirieren und für deinen nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Tauche ein, erkunde und bleib mit uns in der Welt des Sporttauchens! Verpasse kein Abenteuer! Für geschäftliche Anfragen nutze bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen: 📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Liebst du das Sporttauchen? Abonniere jetzt unseren Newsletter für Tauchreisetipps, Ausrüstungstests, Tauchtipps, unvergessliche Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Wie befestige ich ein Blinklicht an meiner Zwei- oder Einzylinderflasche, sodass mich mein Tauchpartner auch bei schlechter Sicht oder nachts sehen/finden kann? Die typische Kordel an diesen Dingen lässt das Licht immer nach unten fallen und verdeckt es.
Weitere Neuigkeiten zum Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/

✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen

🔗 Sichern Sie sich 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Tauchausrüstung hier kaufen:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Themen: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vorgeschlagene Videos für Sie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine.

Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazin! Wir begeistern uns für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenloses Magazin in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika bringen wir Ihnen die neuesten Informationen zum Tauchen – von spektakulären Tauchzielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertentipps, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten.

Egal, ob du bereits ein erfahrener Taucher bist oder gerade erst deine Unterwasserreise beginnst – unsere Inhalte sollen dich informieren, inspirieren und für deinen nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Tauche ein, erkunde und bleibe mit uns in der Welt des Tauchens verbunden! Mach mit und verpasse kein Abenteuer!

Für geschäftliche Anfragen verwenden Sie bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen:

📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tauchen Sie gern? Abonnieren Sie jetzt unseren Newsletter für Reisetipps, Ausrüstungsbewertungen, Tauchtipps, spannende Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Wie kann ich ein Blitzlicht an mir befestigen, damit mein Tauchpartner mich sehen kann? #askmark #scubadiving

Aktualisierter Ausrüstungspartner: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Schauen Sie sich das Wakatobi Dive Resort an: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15 % Rabatt auf internationales eSIM-Angebot. Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Werden Sie Fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join AUSRÜSTUNGSKÄUFE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UNSERE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sporttauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Bewertungen von Tauchausrüstung Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Tauchnachrichten, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Reiseberichte Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Die einzige Tauchshow im Vereinigten Königreich Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Für Werbung innerhalb unserer Marken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLGEN SIE UNS IN DEN SOZIALEN MEDIEN FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Wir arbeiten mit https://www.scuba.com und https://www.mikesdivestore.com zusammen, um Ihnen die gesamte wichtige Ausrüstung zu bieten. Erwägen Sie die Verwendung des oben stehenden Affiliate-Links, um den Kanal zu unterstützen. Die Informationen in diesem Video stellen weder einen Ersatz für eine professionelle Tauchausbildung noch Empfehlungen für bestimmte Hersteller dar. Alle Inhalte in diesem Video, einschließlich Text, Grafiken, Bilder und Informationen, dienen nur allgemeinen Informationszwecken und ersetzen keine Ausbildung bei einem qualifizierten Tauchlehrer oder spezifische Anforderungen von Geräteherstellern.

Besuchen Sie die Website des Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot. Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Werden Sie Fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

AUSRÜSTUNGSKÄUFE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
UNSERE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Bewertungen von Tauchausrüstung
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Tauchnachrichten, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Reiseberichte
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Die einzige Tauchshow im Vereinigten Königreich
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Für Werbung innerhalb unserer Marken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FOLGEN SIE UNS AUF SOZIALMEDIEN

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Für alle wichtigen Ausrüstungsgegenstände arbeiten wir mit https://www.scuba.com und https://www.mikesdivestore.com zusammen. Erwägen Sie die Verwendung des oben stehenden Affiliate-Links, um den Kanal zu unterstützen.

Die Informationen in diesem Video sind weder als Ersatz für eine professionelle Tauchausbildung noch als Empfehlungen für jeden Hersteller gedacht und impliziert. Alle Inhalte, einschließlich Text, Grafiken, Bilder und Informationen in diesem Video, dienen nur allgemeinen Informationszwecken und ersetzen weder die Ausbildung durch einen qualifizierten Tauchlehrer noch spezifische Anforderungen von Geräteherstellern.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ist das das beste Tauchzentrum aller Zeiten? W_@wakatobidiveresort

Abonnieren

LASS UNS IN KONTAKT BLEIBEN!

Erhalten Sie eine wöchentliche Zusammenfassung aller Neuigkeiten und Artikel von Divernet Tauchmaske
Wir spammen nicht! Lesen Sie unsere Datenschutzhinweis for more info
Abonnieren
Benachrichtigung von
Gast

0 Ihre Nachricht
Am meisten gewählt
Neue Styles Älteste
Inline-Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
Neueste Kommentare
ron: Taucherfunde: Meg Tooth in Florida, Bomben in Großbritannien
Steve: Paul Toomer verlässt Dive RAID International
Bryan: Anreise nach Raja Ampat
Oliver vandewalle: Taucher finden fehlende Verbindungen zum legendären Wrack der Vasa
leets: Taucher stirbt bei der Jagd nach einer GoPro
Aktuelle News
Tauchen verweigert Tauchen verweigert
Großzügigkeit eines Tauchers bringt eine goldene Uhr aus einem Schiffswrack nach Großbritannien zurück Großzügigkeit eines Tauchers bringt eine goldene Uhr aus einem Schiffswrack nach Großbritannien zurück
Polnische Freitaucher sorgen in Athen für Furore Polnische Freitaucher sorgen in Athen für Furore
Green Fins-Zentren halbieren Bedrohung der Aqaba-Riffe Green Fins-Zentren halbieren Bedrohung der Aqaba-Riffe
Pipeline: Podcast „Left To Die“ untersucht Tauchskandal Pipeline: Podcast „Left To Die“ untersucht Tauchskandal
Seetaucher erkunden 144 Jahre altes Schlepperwrack Seetaucher erkunden 144 Jahre altes Schlepperwrack
Vernetzen Sie sich mit uns
Facebook X-Twitter Instagram Youtube Themen Tiktok
Nicht urheberrechtlich geschützte Bilder auf dieser Website unterliegen dem Urheberrecht des Fotografen.
Kontaktieren Sie das DIVER Magazine .
Facebook X-Twitter Instagram Youtube Themen Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media LimitedAlle Rechte vorbehalten
Geschenkabonnements
Abonnieren Sie für 3 £/Monat