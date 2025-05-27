Zeitschriftenabonnements
Entfernen Sie Anzeigen für 3 £/Monat
Anmelden

Zweiter Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging-Wettbewerb startet im Juni 2025

Folgen Sie uns auf Google News
Abonnieren Sie unseren wöchentlichen Newsletter
Zweiter Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging-Wettbewerb startet im Juni 2025

Die Unterwasserpreise Australasien—the premier underwater imaging competition focused on the Australasian region is back. Like the hugely successful inaugural edition, the 2025 competition is a three-way collaboration between the long-established Unterwasser Australasien, DPG, and underwater imaging equipment and dive gear distributor UW-Bilder.

Like last year, the competition will culminate in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ in Sydney, Australia, in September. Once again, the exhibition will feature stunning metal prints of the finalist entries by Printing Partner PhotoMart, which will be available for purchase. Half the proceeds from drucken sales will go to Environmental Partners Australische Meeresschutzgesellschaft und  Nehmen Sie 3 für das Meer.

Die Preise im Wert von mehr als A $ 50,000 in total, include dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, as well as the latest underwater für Ihre privaten Foto and video gear. Entrants compete for prizes in 9 Kategorien, Einschließlich der unique “Reels Showcase” video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best of Show.” This year’s prestigious judging panel comprises für Ihre privaten Foto Jury Tobias FriedrichJayne JenkinsMatty SmithTanya HouppermansScott Portelli und  William Tan; and video judges Philipp Hamilton und  Ross Lang.

The competition calls for passionate underwater shooters from around the world to submit their most captivating and compelling images and Youtube" target="_blank">videos from the Australasian region. Shooters are invited to immerse themselves in the challenge of capturing the essence of this extraordinary realm, where every frame tells a story of the delicate balance and breathtaking beauty that characterises our oceans.

Der Wettbewerb opens on June 1 und  closes on July 20, 2025. Winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony at the Go Diving Show ANZ, September 6–7, and subsequently on UnderwaterCompetition.com. The results will be published by supporting media partners worldwide shortly thereafter. The entry fees are US$10 per image or video entered.

UWAA2025 1
Second Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging Competition Launching in June 2025 2

Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.underwaterawards.com, and make sure to check out the 2024 Gewinner.

Jeder Auftrag ist einzigartig Podcast-Folge von Scuba Diver Mag
Aktualisierter Ausrüstungspartner: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Ich habe mich mit Sidemount beschäftigt und es fällt mir schwer, ein klares Beispiel für die Montage der Tanks zu finden. Ich weiß, dass es in der Schulung behandelt wird, aber ich muss wissen, was ich besorgen muss, bevor ich den Kurs besuche. In meiner Nähe gibt es keinen guten Sidemount-Shop. Können Sie bitte zeigen, wie Sidemount-Tanks und Deko-/Stage-Tanks montiert werden? Weitere Neuigkeiten zum Tauchen, zur Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen 🔗 Erhalten Sie 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kaufen Sie Tauchausrüstung hier: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Empfohlene Videos für Sie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ==================================== ✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine. Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazine! Wir begeistern uns leidenschaftlich für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenloses Vertriebsmagazin in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika bringen wir Ihnen das Neueste aus dem Tauchsport, von epischen Tauchreisezielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertenratschlägen, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten. Egal, ob Sie ein erfahrener Taucher sind oder gerade erst Ihre Unterwasserreise beginnen, unsere Inhalte sollen Sie auf dem Laufenden halten, inspirieren und auf Ihren nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Steigen Sie ein, erkunden Sie die Welt des Sporttauchens und bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung! Machen Sie mit und verpassen Sie kein Abenteuer! Für Geschäftsanfragen verwenden Sie bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen: 📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Lieben Sie das Tauchen? Abonnieren Sie jetzt, um Reisetipps für Taucher, Ausrüstungsbewertungen, Tauchratschläge, epische Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten zu erhalten!

@jaketarren
#askmark Hey! Ich lerne gerade etwas über Sidemount und finde nur schwer ein anschauliches Beispiel für die Montage der Tanks. Ich weiß, dass das im Training behandelt wird, aber ich muss wissen, was ich besorge, bevor ich den Kurs belege. Es gibt keinen guten Sidemount-Shop in meiner Nähe.

Können Sie bitte zeigen, wie Sidemount-Tanks und Deko-/Stage-Tanks montiert werden?

Weitere Neuigkeiten zum Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/

✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen

🔗 Sichern Sie sich 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Tauchausrüstung hier kaufen:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Themen: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vorgeschlagene Videos für Sie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine.

Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazin! Wir begeistern uns für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenloses Magazin in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika bringen wir Ihnen die neuesten Informationen zum Tauchen – von spektakulären Tauchzielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertentipps, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten.

Egal, ob du bereits ein erfahrener Taucher bist oder gerade erst deine Unterwasserreise beginnst – unsere Inhalte sollen dich informieren, inspirieren und für deinen nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Tauche ein, erkunde und bleibe mit uns in der Welt des Tauchens verbunden! Mach mit und verpasse kein Abenteuer!

Für geschäftliche Anfragen verwenden Sie bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen:

📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tauchen Sie gern? Abonnieren Sie jetzt unseren Newsletter für Reisetipps, Ausrüstungsbewertungen, Tauchtipps, spannende Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Wie montiert man einen Sidemount-Zylinder?

Aktualisierter Ausrüstungs-Affiliate: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Wie befestige ich ein Blinklicht an meiner Doppel- oder Einzelflasche, damit mein Tauchpartner mich auch bei schlechter Sicht oder nachts sehen/finden kann? Die typische Kordel an diesen Geräten lässt das Licht immer nach unten fallen und verdeckt es. Weitere Tauchnachrichten, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps & Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen 🔗 Erhalten Sie 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kaufen Sie Tauchausrüstung hier: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Empfohlene Videos für Sie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine. Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazine! Wir begeistern uns für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenlos in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika erhältliches Magazin bringen wir Ihnen die neuesten Informationen zum Sporttauchen, von epischen Tauchreisezielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertenratschlägen, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten. Egal, ob du bereits ein erfahrener Taucher bist oder gerade erst deine Unterwasserreise beginnst – unsere Inhalte sollen dich informieren, inspirieren und für deinen nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Tauche ein, erkunde und bleib mit uns in der Welt des Sporttauchens! Verpasse kein Abenteuer! Für geschäftliche Anfragen nutze bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen: 📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Liebst du das Sporttauchen? Abonniere jetzt unseren Newsletter für Tauchreisetipps, Ausrüstungstests, Tauchtipps, unvergessliche Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Wie befestige ich ein Blinklicht an meiner Zwei- oder Einzylinderflasche, sodass mich mein Tauchpartner auch bei schlechter Sicht oder nachts sehen/finden kann? Die typische Kordel an diesen Dingen lässt das Licht immer nach unten fallen und verdeckt es.
Weitere Neuigkeiten zum Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/

✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen

🔗 Sichern Sie sich 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Tauchausrüstung hier kaufen:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Themen: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vorgeschlagene Videos für Sie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine.

Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazin! Wir begeistern uns für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenloses Magazin in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika bringen wir Ihnen die neuesten Informationen zum Tauchen – von spektakulären Tauchzielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertentipps, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten.

Egal, ob du bereits ein erfahrener Taucher bist oder gerade erst deine Unterwasserreise beginnst – unsere Inhalte sollen dich informieren, inspirieren und für deinen nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Tauche ein, erkunde und bleibe mit uns in der Welt des Tauchens verbunden! Mach mit und verpasse kein Abenteuer!

Für geschäftliche Anfragen verwenden Sie bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen:

📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tauchen Sie gern? Abonnieren Sie jetzt unseren Newsletter für Reisetipps, Ausrüstungsbewertungen, Tauchtipps, spannende Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Wie kann ich ein Blitzlicht an mir befestigen, damit mein Tauchpartner mich sehen kann? #askmark #scubadiving

Aktualisierter Ausrüstungspartner: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Schauen Sie sich das Wakatobi Dive Resort an: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15 % Rabatt auf internationales eSIM-Angebot. Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Werden Sie Fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join AUSRÜSTUNGSKÄUFE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UNSERE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sporttauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Bewertungen von Tauchausrüstung Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Tauchnachrichten, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Reiseberichte Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Die einzige Tauchshow im Vereinigten Königreich Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Für Werbung innerhalb unserer Marken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLGEN SIE UNS IN DEN SOZIALEN MEDIEN FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Wir arbeiten mit https://www.scuba.com und https://www.mikesdivestore.com zusammen, um Ihnen die gesamte wichtige Ausrüstung zu bieten. Erwägen Sie die Verwendung des oben stehenden Affiliate-Links, um den Kanal zu unterstützen. Die Informationen in diesem Video stellen weder einen Ersatz für eine professionelle Tauchausbildung noch Empfehlungen für bestimmte Hersteller dar. Alle Inhalte in diesem Video, einschließlich Text, Grafiken, Bilder und Informationen, dienen nur allgemeinen Informationszwecken und ersetzen keine Ausbildung bei einem qualifizierten Tauchlehrer oder spezifische Anforderungen von Geräteherstellern.

Besuchen Sie die Website des Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot. Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Werden Sie Fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

AUSRÜSTUNGSKÄUFE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
UNSERE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Bewertungen von Tauchausrüstung
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Tauchnachrichten, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Reiseberichte
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Die einzige Tauchshow im Vereinigten Königreich
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Für Werbung innerhalb unserer Marken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FOLGEN SIE UNS AUF SOZIALMEDIEN

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Für alle wichtigen Ausrüstungsgegenstände arbeiten wir mit https://www.scuba.com und https://www.mikesdivestore.com zusammen. Erwägen Sie die Verwendung des oben stehenden Affiliate-Links, um den Kanal zu unterstützen.

Die Informationen in diesem Video sind weder als Ersatz für eine professionelle Tauchausbildung noch als Empfehlungen für jeden Hersteller gedacht und impliziert. Alle Inhalte, einschließlich Text, Grafiken, Bilder und Informationen in diesem Video, dienen nur allgemeinen Informationszwecken und ersetzen weder die Ausbildung durch einen qualifizierten Tauchlehrer noch spezifische Anforderungen von Geräteherstellern.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ist das das beste Tauchzentrum aller Zeiten? W_@wakatobidiveresort

Abonnieren

LASS UNS IN KONTAKT BLEIBEN!

Erhalten Sie eine wöchentliche Zusammenfassung aller Neuigkeiten und Artikel von Divernet Tauchmaske
Wir spammen nicht! Lesen Sie unsere Datenschutzhinweis for more info
Abonnieren
Benachrichtigung von
Gast

0 Ihre Nachricht
Am meisten gewählt
Neue Styles Älteste
Inline-Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
Neueste Kommentare
ron: Taucherfunde: Meg Tooth in Florida, Bomben in Großbritannien
Steve: Paul Toomer verlässt Dive RAID International
Bryan: Anreise nach Raja Ampat
Oliver vandewalle: Taucher finden fehlende Verbindungen zum legendären Wrack der Vasa
leets: Taucher stirbt bei der Jagd nach einer GoPro
Aktuelle News
Zweiter Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging-Wettbewerb startet im Juni 2025 Zweiter Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging-Wettbewerb startet im Juni 2025
Tauchen verweigert Tauchen verweigert
Großzügigkeit eines Tauchers bringt eine goldene Uhr aus einem Schiffswrack nach Großbritannien zurück Großzügigkeit eines Tauchers bringt eine goldene Uhr aus einem Schiffswrack nach Großbritannien zurück
Polnische Freitaucher sorgen in Athen für Furore Polnische Freitaucher sorgen in Athen für Furore
Green Fins-Zentren halbieren Bedrohung der Aqaba-Riffe Green Fins-Zentren halbieren Bedrohung der Aqaba-Riffe
Pipeline: Podcast „Left To Die“ untersucht Tauchskandal Pipeline: Podcast „Left To Die“ untersucht Tauchskandal
Vernetzen Sie sich mit uns
Facebook X-Twitter Instagram Youtube Themen Tiktok
Nicht urheberrechtlich geschützte Bilder auf dieser Website unterliegen dem Urheberrecht des Fotografen.
Kontaktieren Sie das DIVER Magazine .
Facebook X-Twitter Instagram Youtube Themen Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media LimitedAlle Rechte vorbehalten
Geschenkabonnements
Abonnieren Sie für 3 £/Monat