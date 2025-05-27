Zweiter Underwater Awards Australasia Imaging-Wettbewerb startet im Juni 2025

Die Unterwasserpreise Australasien—the premier underwater imaging competition focused on the Australasian region is back. Like the hugely successful inaugural edition, the 2025 competition is a three-way collaboration between the long-established Unterwasser Australasien, DPG, and underwater imaging equipment and dive gear distributor UW-Bilder.

Like last year, the competition will culminate in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ in Sydney, Australia, in September. Once again, the exhibition will feature stunning metal prints of the finalist entries by Printing Partner PhotoMart, which will be available for purchase. Half the proceeds from drucken sales will go to Environmental Partners Australische Meeresschutzgesellschaft und Nehmen Sie 3 für das Meer.

Die Preise im Wert von mehr als A $ 50,000 in total, include dive trips with the world’s top resorts and liveaboards, as well as the latest underwater für Ihre privaten Foto and video gear. Entrants compete for prizes in 9 Kategorien, Einschließlich der unique “Reels Showcase” video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best of Show.” This year’s prestigious judging panel comprises für Ihre privaten Foto Jury Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Matty Smith, Tanya Houppermans, Scott Portelli und William Tan; and video judges Philipp Hamilton und Ross Lang.

The competition calls for passionate underwater shooters from around the world to submit their most captivating and compelling images and Youtube" target="_blank">videos from the Australasian region. Shooters are invited to immerse themselves in the challenge of capturing the essence of this extraordinary realm, where every frame tells a story of the delicate balance and breathtaking beauty that characterises our oceans.

Der Wettbewerb opens on June 1 und closes on July 20, 2025. Winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony at the Go Diving Show ANZ, September 6–7, and subsequently on UnderwaterCompetition.com. The results will be published by supporting media partners worldwide shortly thereafter. The entry fees are US$10 per image or video entered.

Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.underwaterawards.com, and make sure to check out the 2024 Gewinner.