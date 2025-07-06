Zeitschriftenabonnements
Scapa-Taucher bergen Artefakte der HMS Vanguard

Ein Taucher beleuchtet den Namen Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Ein Taucher beleuchtet den Namen Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Eine Glocke und Waffenartefakte vom Schlachtschiff HMS aus dem Ersten Weltkrieg Vorhut have been recovered by scuba divers in Scapa Flow on behalf of the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN). 

The ship’s sinking in 1917 is believed to have resulted in the biggest accidental loss of life in a single incident in the Royal Navy’s history.

The objects had been identified eight years ago after a dive-team had marked the centenary of the ship’s sinking in 1917 by spending 500 hours mapping the wreck-site, which was spread over a wide area by the force of the explosions that sank the ship. A further survey wurde 2023 durchgeführt.

HMS Vorhut war ein 19,560 Tonnen schweres Dreadnought, das 1909 in Barrow-in-Furness vom Stapel lief und 1916 in der Skagerrakschlacht zum Einsatz kam.

Das Schlachtschiff HMS Vanguard ging 1917 verloren (Royal Navy)
Das Schlachtschiff HMS Vanguard ging 1917 verloren (Royal Navy)

Einen Großteil ihrer Karriere verbrachte sie auf Patrouille in der Nordsee, aber am 9. Juli 1917 kam es zu einer Reihe von Zeitschrift explosions occurred while she was at anchor in Scapa Flow. She sank within minutes, with only two of the 848 officers and crew surviving.

Das Wrack, das in 34 Metern Tiefe liegt, wurde erst 1984 als Kriegsgrab geschützt. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt war es bereits umfassend auf Nichteisenmetalle untersucht worden. Mittelteile wurden zur Verschrottung gehoben, andere, darunter Bug und Heck, lagen jedoch noch intakt auf dem Meeresboden.

HMS Vorhut is a Sovereign Immune Wreck, so diving requires special permission from the Ministry of Defence. The project to raise the artefacts conceived by the NMRN and Scapa Flow Museum was three years in the making.

It was carried out with the full support of the Vanguard Crew Photos Project, which is trying to collect photographs of all the warship’s crew through their descendants, and other bodies including the Receiver of Wreck and MoD.

Sechs-Tage-Fenster

A volunteer dive-team operating from the Orkney charter-boat Huskyan, as on the previous surveys, had a six-day window from 29 June in which to recover the artefacts, working in an area extending more than 750m from the wreck-site.

The bell, which had been distorted by the explosion that flung it from the ship, lay about 200m from the main site, with a hole on top where a crown would once have been.

Nil-Kampagnenschild von Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)
Nil-Kampagnenschild von Vanguard (HMS Vanguard 2023 Survey / Marjo Tynkkynen)

Also brought to the surface were a tampion or gun-barrel plug thought to be made of horse-hair and leather, and a metal badge commemorating the Battle of the Nile from one of the main guns. This displayed a bust of Admiral Lord Nelson, who had captained an earlier Vorhut.

Nach der Konservierung durch die Nationalmuseum der Royal Navy, the artefacts are set to be loaned to Orkney’s Scapa Flow Museum zur Ausstellung. Die Hauptschiffsglocke kann im Dockmuseum in Barrow-in-Furness besichtigt werden.

Die Glocke der HMS Vanguard ist im Barrow's Dock Museum ausgestellt
Die Glocke der HMS Vanguard ist im Barrow's Dock Museum ausgestellt

Die Dreadnoughts der Royal Navy besaßen drei bis fünf Glocken. Neben der Hauptschiffsglocke gab es wahrscheinlich eine Achterdeckglocke, eine im Maschinenraum und kleinere Glocken für jedes Beiboot und die Messe.

Auch auf Divernet: Die neuen Bilder von Divers beleuchten Scapa-Kriegsschiffe, Scapa Flow 100 Geschichte und Wracks, Scapa Flow tauchen, Pilgerreise nach Scapa Flow

