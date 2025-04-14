Zeitschriftenabonnements
Fur seals? There’s no such thing!

New Zealand fur sea-lion (Arctocephalus forsteri), Kaikoura, South Is
Don’t call me seal: New Zealand fur sea-lion (Arctocephalus forsteri), Kaikoura, South Is

PIERRE CONSTANT gets bugged by people who persist in believing that fur seals are, in any sense, seals. Please let him set the record straight, with the help of his photographs

A long time ago, in the last century, I was a naturalist guide in the Galapagos Islands. Taking more than a month, a guide’s training in the Galapagos National Park, under the eyes of the Charles Darwin Research Station, was a serious affair. 

After the academic course, with classes led by the scientific authorities, and hours of self-study in the scientific library, a four-hour final examination was set to test our acquired knowledge.

Passing meant receiving the sought-after naturalist guide’s licence, enabling us to work officially on cruise and sailing boats in the park, which has been a World Heritage Site since 1978.

Depending on where you went in the archipelago, and which islands and sites you visited, it was always enchanting to see colonies of endemic Galapagos sea-lions (Zalophus wollebaeki) basking lazily in the sun on white, green, red or black sandy beaches. 

Galapagos sea-lions (Zalophus wollebaeki) on the beach, Espanola Is
Galapagos sea-lions (Zalophus wollebaeki) on the beach, Espanola Is
Galapagos sea-lion, Isabela Is
Galapagos sea-lions close up, Isabela Is

In some places, west of Santiago or Isabela Island and exposed to an upwelling of the cold Cromwell Current, you would also encounter a different species: the Galapagos fur sea-lion (Arctocephalus galapagoensis). Its ancestor Arctocephalus australis had migrated from Antarctica along the coast of Chile and Peru on the well-known Humboldt Current.

Galapagos fur sea-lion (Arctocephalus galapagoensis), Santiago Is
Galapagos fur sea-lion (Arctocephalus galapagoensis), Santiago Is
Galapagos fur sea-lion pup, Santiago Is
Galapagos fur sea-lion pup, Santiago Is

Every time I heard people refer to these mammals as ‘seals’ or even ‘fur seals’, I felt at best agitated and at worst irritated. I made it a point to explain systematically to visitors the differences between a seal and a sea-lion. 

Some hard-headed tourists, convinced that they knew better, refused to get it, or decided that the animals must be seals because “they had always been called that”.

The pinniped family

Seals and sea-lions are both pinnipeds, a diverse group of semi-aquatic marine mammals once  commonly known as earless (or true) seals and fur seals.

The true seals belong to the Phocidae family, whereas sea-lions belong to the Otariidae family, which has two distinct subfamilies: Arctocephalinae, with its two genera and Otarinae, which has five. The walruses of the Arctic belong to another family still, the Odobenidae.

Walrus (Odobenus rosmarus), Svalbard
Walrus (Odobenus rosmarus), Svalbard

Sea-lions come mostly from the Southern Hemisphere – except for the California sea-lion (Zalophus californianus), ancestor of the Galapagos sea-lion, and the Steller sea-lion (Eumetopias jubatus) of the Arctic. 

On the other hand, seals are mostly from the Northern Hemisphere – apart from the southern elephant seal (Mirounga leonina), crabeater seal (Lobodon carcinophaga), Weddell seal (Leptonychotes weddellii) and leopard seal (Hydrurga leptony), famous in Antarctica and a ferocious predator of penguins.

Two Hooker’s sea-lions, Otago peninsula
Two New Zealand sea-lions (Phocarctos hookeri), Otago peninsula

The main differences between seals and sea-lions? Seals have round eyes and a pointed nose, no visible ears and creep on their stomach for locomotion.

Sea-lions have almond-shaped eyes, a square muzzle, external (tube-like) ears and can move forward on their front flippers. These flippers also help them to stand erect from the belly up, as if using a pair of crutches. 

What people commonly call a fur seal is therefore erroneous, because these are in fact “fur sea-lions”. They have so-called thick double fur, but also all the characteristics of a sea-lion, though they are smaller and have a conspicuously more pointed nose.

Fur sea-lions

Das Otariidae sea-lions’ Arctocephalinae subfamily comprises two genera: Arctocephalus, or the southern fur sea-lion (there are eight species) and Callorhinus, the northern fur sea-lion. The latter’s single species, Bartagame, is found in the Arctic Ocean. 

Alle acht Arctocephalus species originated in the Antarctic, from when the living conditions were less extreme and polar than they are now. 

This has triggered speciation about when different groups of the original South American fur sea-lions (Arctocephalus australis) migrated north in search of a better environment.

They used north-flowing marine currents: the Humboldt for the Juan Fernandez (Arctocephalus philippi) and Galapagos fur sea-lions, or the Benguella for the Cape fur sea-lions (Arctocephalus pusillus).

Cape fur sea-lions (Arctocephalus pusillus), Cape Cross colony in Namibia
Cape fur sea-lions (Arctocephalus pusillus), Cape Cross colony in Namibia
Cape fur sea-lions (Arctocephalus pusillus), Cape Cross colony in Namibia
Cape fur sea-lions on a Namibian beach.

The Australian (Arctocephalus pusillus doriferus) and New Zealand fur sea-lions (Arctocephalus forsteri) followed similar routes to reach the final destinations indicated by their names.

New Zealand fur sea-lion colony, Kaikoura, South Is
New Zealand fur sea-lion colony, Kaikoura, South Is

So next time you hear someone talking about fur seals, make sure to brief them on the correct denomination, because the old one is obsolete and misleading. You’ll make my day!

Pierre Constant has written three Galapagos reference books: 

The Galapagos Islands – A Natural History Guide (2010, 9th edition, Airphoto International, Hong Kong)

Marine Life Of The Galapagos – A Diver’s Guide To The Fishes, Whales, Dolphins And Marine Invertebrates (2007, 3rd edition, Calao Life, Paris)

L’Archipel Des Galapagos (1994, 3rd edition, Paris) in French. Visit his site or order by email from calaolife@yahoo.com or .

Also by Pierre Constant on Divernet: DIVING INTO CUBA'S FAR WEST, NORONHA: EIN TAUCHER-HOTSPOT IM ATLANTIK,  TAUCHEN IN LIFOU, EINEM FOSSILIENATOLLFLORES, TOR ZU KOMODOHELL'S BELLS UND ANDERE HÖHLENSPECIALS IN YUCATANVANUATU HINTER DEM COOLIDGE und TAUCHREISE: MUSANDAM NACH MUSCAT

