Zeitschriftenabonnements
Entfernen Sie Anzeigen für 3 £/Monat
Anmelden

5km-deep dive reveals aircraft, map + mystery car

Folgen Sie uns auf Google News
Abonnieren Sie unseren wöchentlichen Newsletter
Exploring the WW2 aircraft carrier USS Yorktown at a depth of around 5,000m (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Exploring the WW2 aircraft carrier USS Yorktown at a depth of around 5,000m (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

A mysterious car, the first Battle of Midway warplanes to be found under water and a mural reflecting sailors’ pride in their aircraft-carrier were all surprise discoveries on a deep WW2 wreck last weekend.

That is when an ROV dived through the 5km-deep wreckage of USS Yorktown, as part of an expedition conducted by the NOAA Ozeanforschung Team.

The discoveries were made on 19-20 April using the Tiefenentdecker ROV deployed from the NOAA ship Okeanos Explorer. The dives were part of the Papahanaumokuakea ROV & Mapping Expedition, taking place some 1,600km from Honolulu in the north-western Hawaiian Islands of the Pacific.

USS Yorktown (CV-5) saw action in a number of WW2 operations before being sunk by a Japanese submarine following the Battle of Midway, with the deaths of 141 men. The wreck was found in 1998 during a joint US Navy and National Geographic expedition led by Robert Ballard. 

Im September 2023 Divernet reported on a ‘characterisation’ Mission to the remains of the 250m-long carrier led by Ocean Exploration Trust from the exploration vessel Nautilus, but the recent dives were the first to explore the vessel's hangar deck.

“The dives in 2025 built on this previous work, providing answers to existing questions and resulting in new mysteries for historians and scientists to puzzle out,” stated NOAA.

Was it a Woody?

The car seen from the ROV (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Car seen from the ROV (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

A big surprise for the team came when they spotted the faint outline of a car while peering into the aft hangar deck from the port side.

With the help of experts onshore they later tentatively identified it as a black 1940-41 Ford Super Deluxe ‘Woody’ – but have invited others to let them know if they have other ideas.

The car, showing its rectangular rear windows, a split windscreen, parking lights above the headlamps and chrome bumper (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
The car, showing its rectangular rear windows, split windscreen, parking lights above the headlamps and chrome bumper (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

The words “SHIP SERVICE – NAVY” could be seen on part of the car’s front plate. One theory is that Rear Admiral Frank Fletcher, Captain Elliott Buckmaster or other officers might have used it while conducting business in foreign ports.

However, the mystery is why it would have remained stowed in the hangar deck after the ship’s 48hr stop at Pearl Harbor for repairs, when she was known to be heading to the Battle of Midway. 

The front plate reads ‘SHIP SERVICE – NAVY’ (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
The front plate reads ‘SHIP SERVICE – NAVY’ (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
The boxy car had a canvas top, chrome bumper and spare tyre at the rear (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
The boxy car had a canvas top, chrome bumper and spare tyre at the rear (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

During the battle, desperate attempts had to made to correct a list to the carrier by jettisoning aircraft and guns, so the team wondered whether the car had some significance that stopped it from being thrown overboard as well.

Restored 41 Ford Super Deluxe ‘Woody’ (Sicnag)
Restored 41 Ford Super Deluxe ‘Woody’ (Sicnag)

Aircraft and world map

Also resulting from the ROV dives was the first-ever discovery of aircraft lying under water on the Midway battlefield.

Despite numerous entanglement hazards, Global Foundation for Ocean Exploration ROV pilots were able to access Yorktown’s hangar deck via the ship’s no 3 elevator shaft. There in the aft starboard quarter they found the jumbled wreckage of at least three Douglas SBD Dauntless dive-bombers. 

Deep Discoverer surveys a damaged SBD Dauntless dive bomber stowed in Yorktown’s hangar deck (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Deep Discoverer surveys a damaged SBD Dauntless dive-bomber stowed in Yorktown’s hangar deck (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

One of these was still fully armed, lying inverted with a bomb in the release cradle. Another plane, clearly marked ‘B5’ on its fuselage, was thought to be BuNr 4581, an SBD-3 assigned to Bombing Squadron Six from USS Unternehmen (CV-6). 

In the confusion of battle, Yorktown had recovered two of Unternehmen’s aircraft that had been badly damaged while attacking the Japanese aircraft-carrier Kaga. These were later set alight when three enemy bombs struck Yorktown

Dauntless dive-bomber marked ‘B5’ on the fuselage beneath the gunner’s ring mount (centre) with another ‘5’ on the upper surface of the right wing (bottom). It is thought to be one of two planes from USS Enterprise that landed on Yorktown (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Dauntless dive-bomber marked ‘B5’ on the fuselage beneath the gunner’s ring-mount (centre) with another ‘5’ on the upper surface of the right wing (bottom). It is thought to be one of two planes from USS Enterprise that landed on Yorktown (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
At least three planes were located within aft elevator no 3, including an overturned and still armed SBD Dauntless (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
At least three planes were located within aft elevator no 3, including an overturned and still armed SBD Dauntless (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

Also for the first time, images were obtained of a 13 x 3.5m mural depicting a world map displaying all of USS Yorktown’s voyages. This had been hand-painted inside an elevator shaft, though it had only ever been partially visible in historic photographs. 

Deep Discoverer illuminates the hand-painted mural (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Deep Discoverer illuminates the hand-painted mural (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Detail from the mural (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Detail from the mural (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

“Its motifs showcase the pride that Yorktown’s sailors had for their ship, the global scale of Yorktown’s activities, and the strategic role that the ship played in defending the United States,” said NOAA.

Bright red jellyfish could be a new species (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)
Bright red jellyfish could be a new species (NOAA Ocean Exploration, 2025 Beyond the Blue)

Das Wrack der USS Yorktown is a protected sunken military craft managed by the US Naval History & Heritage Command and designated a Site of Extraordinary Character.

Auch auf Divernet: Wrack eines Flugzeugträgers aus dem 2. Weltkrieg gefunden, Bei tiefsten ROV-Tauchgängen werden drei Wracks von Midway-Flugzeugträgern erfasst, 200 Jahre altes Walfängerwrack entdeckt, Das tiefe Korallenriff ist das größte bekannte der Welt

Jeder Auftrag ist einzigartig Podcast-Folge von Scuba Diver Mag
Besuchen Sie die Website des Wakatobi Resorts: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 15 % Rabatt auf internationales eSIM-Angebot. Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Werden Sie Fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join AUSRÜSTUNGSKÄUFE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UNSERE WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sporttauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Bewertungen von Tauchausrüstung Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Tauchnachrichten, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Reiseberichte Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Die einzige Tauchshow im Vereinigten Königreich Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Für Werbung innerhalb unserer Marken ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLGEN SIE UNS IN DEN SOZIALEN MEDIEN FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Wir arbeiten mit https://www.scuba.com und https://www.mikesdivestore.com zusammen, um Ihnen die gesamte wichtige Ausrüstung zu bieten. Erwägen Sie die Verwendung des obigen Affiliate-Links, um den Kanal zu unterstützen. Die Informationen in diesem Video stellen weder einen Ersatz für eine professionelle Tauchausbildung noch Empfehlungen für bestimmte Hersteller dar. Alle Inhalte in diesem Video, einschließlich Text, Grafiken, Bilder und Informationen, dienen nur allgemeinen Informationszwecken und ersetzen keine Ausbildung bei einem qualifizierten Tauchlehrer oder spezifische Anforderungen von Geräteherstellern.

Besuchen Sie die Website des Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot. Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Werden Sie Fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

AUSRÜSTUNGSKÄUFE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
UNSERE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Bewertungen von Tauchausrüstung
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Tauchnachrichten, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Reiseberichte
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Die einzige Tauchshow im Vereinigten Königreich
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Für Werbung innerhalb unserer Marken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FOLGEN SIE UNS AUF SOZIALMEDIEN

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Für alle wichtigen Ausrüstungsgegenstände arbeiten wir mit https://www.scuba.com und https://www.mikesdivestore.com zusammen. Erwägen Sie die Verwendung des oben stehenden Affiliate-Links, um den Kanal zu unterstützen.

Die Informationen in diesem Video sind weder als Ersatz für eine professionelle Tauchausbildung noch als Empfehlungen für jeden Hersteller gedacht und impliziert. Alle Inhalte, einschließlich Text, Grafiken, Bilder und Informationen in diesem Video, dienen nur allgemeinen Informationszwecken und ersetzen weder die Ausbildung durch einen qualifizierten Tauchlehrer noch spezifische Anforderungen von Geräteherstellern.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Ist das das beste Tauchzentrum aller Zeiten? W_@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Hallo, bezüglich DSMBs. Ich bin überhaupt kein Experte und setze es normalerweise richtig ein. Dieses Wochenende tauchten wir bei sehr starker Strömung und mir blieb beim Auslösen (Aufblasen mit dem Mund) fast die Luft weg, da es sich ein wenig in meinem Atemregler verhedderte. Es hat mir eine Heidenangst eingejagt. Gibt es eine Art „kleinen Zylinder“, mit dem ich mein Atemgerät im Mund behalten und es sicherer einsetzen kann? Ich habe es mit meinem LPI nicht versucht … aber ich nehme an, dass es sich auch verheddern würde. Danke. Bitte besuchen Sie unsere Website für weitere Neuigkeiten zum Tauchen, zur Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen 🔗 Erhalten Sie 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kaufen Sie Tauchausrüstung hier: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ Website: https://godivingshow.com/ Website: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Empfohlene Videos für Sie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ==================================== ✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine. Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazine! Wir begeistern uns leidenschaftlich für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenloses Vertriebsmagazin in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika bringen wir Ihnen das Neueste aus dem Tauchsport, von epischen Tauchreisezielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertenratschlägen, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten. Egal, ob Sie ein erfahrener Taucher sind oder gerade erst Ihre Unterwasserreise beginnen, unsere Inhalte sollen Sie auf dem Laufenden halten, inspirieren und auf Ihren nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Steigen Sie ein, erkunden Sie die Welt des Sporttauchens und bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung! Machen Sie mit und verpassen Sie kein Abenteuer! Für Geschäftsanfragen verwenden Sie bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen: 📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Lieben Sie das Tauchen? Abonnieren Sie jetzt, um Reisetipps für Taucher, Ausrüstungsbewertungen, Tauchratschläge, epische Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten zu erhalten!

@sennacher
#askmark Hallo zusammen, was DSMBs betrifft. Ich bin kein Experte und setze sie normalerweise korrekt ein. Dieses Wochenende tauchten wir in einer sehr starken Strömung, und mir blieb beim Auslösen (mit dem Mund aufblasen) fast die Luft weg, weil sie sich etwas in meinem Atemregler verhedderte. Ich habe mir echt einen Schrecken eingejagt. Gibt es so etwas wie einen kleinen Zylinder, mit dem ich meinen Atemregler im Mund behalten und ihn sicherer einsetzen kann? Ich habe es mit meinem LPI noch nicht versucht … aber ich nehme an, er würde sich auch verheddern.
Vielen Dank
Weitere Neuigkeiten zum Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/

✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen

🔗 Sichern Sie sich 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Tauchausrüstung hier kaufen:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Bleiben Sie mit uns in Verbindung.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Themen: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Website: https://divernet.com/
Website: https://godivingshow.com/
Website: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Vorgeschlagene Videos für Sie:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Über das Scuba Diver Magazine.

Willkommen beim Scuba Diver Magazin! Wir begeistern uns für alles, was mit der Unterwasserwelt zu tun hat. Als kostenloses Magazin in Europa, Australien und Nordamerika bringen wir Ihnen die neuesten Informationen zum Tauchen – von spektakulären Tauchzielen und ehrlichen Ausrüstungstests bis hin zu Expertentipps, Neuigkeiten und inspirierenden Unterwassergeschichten.

Egal, ob du bereits ein erfahrener Taucher bist oder gerade erst deine Unterwasserreise beginnst – unsere Inhalte sollen dich informieren, inspirieren und für deinen nächsten Tauchgang vorbereiten. Tauche ein, erkunde und bleibe mit uns in der Welt des Tauchens verbunden! Mach mit und verpasse kein Abenteuer!

Für geschäftliche Anfragen verwenden Sie bitte die folgenden Kontaktinformationen:

📩 E-Mail: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Tauchen Sie gern? Abonnieren Sie jetzt unseren Newsletter für Reisetipps, Ausrüstungsbewertungen, Tauchtipps, spannende Tauchgänge, Tauchnachrichten und Unterwassergeschichten!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Verwandte Ausdrücke:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Gibt es eine einfachere Möglichkeit, ein dSMB bereitzustellen?

Funktionsweise von Twinset-Ventilen beim Gerätetauchen | Erläuterung von Abschaltübungen und Isolator-Tipps #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Sie sind sich nicht sicher, wie Sie Twinset-Ventile verwenden oder eine ordnungsgemäße Ventilabschaltübung durchführen? Du bist nicht allein. In dieser AskMark-Folge erklärt Mark, wie Ventile an Doppelflaschen funktionieren, einschließlich des sicheren Öffnens und Schließens, wie Absperrventile funktionieren und warum Ventilbohrer (auch als Shutdown-Bohrer oder V-Bohrer bekannt) für die Diagnose von Lecks bei technischen und Freizeittauchgängen von entscheidender Bedeutung sind. Weitere Neuigkeiten zum Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge sowie Reiseberichte finden Sie auf unserer Website: https://divernet.com/. Mark gibt außerdem Tipps zum Muskelgedächtnis, um Ihre linken und rechten Pfosten zu erreichen, zur Logik „Isolator zuerst vs. Isolator zuletzt“ und wie Sie ein zu festes Anziehen oder eine unsichere Ventilpositionierung vermeiden können. Dieser Leitfaden ist ideal für Taucher, die auf Twinsets umsteigen, Sidemount-Taucher, die sich für Manifold-Setups interessieren, oder für alle, die ihre Fähigkeiten im Gasmanagement verbessern möchten. Teilen Sie uns in den Kommentaren mit, wie Ihr Kursleiter Ventilübungen vermittelt hat, und vergessen Sie nicht, Ihre Fragen mit dem Hashtag #AskMark zu hinterlassen, damit Sie in einem zukünftigen Video vorgestellt werden. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Wichtige Affiliate-Links zum Folgen 🔗 Erhalten Sie 15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot! Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Kaufen Sie hier Tauchausrüstung: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Werden Sie Fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join UNSERE WEBSITES - Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Sporttauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Bewertungen von Tauchausrüstung - Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Die einzige Tauchshow im Vereinigten Königreich - Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Für Werbung innerhalb unserer Marken arbeiten wir für alle Ihre wichtigen Ausrüstungsgegenstände mit https://www.scuba.com und https://www.mikesdivestore.com zusammen. Erwägen Sie die Verwendung des obigen Affiliate-Links, um den Kanal zu unterstützen. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐧. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X) (DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Für geschäftliche Anfragen: info@scubadivermag.com =============================== 🎬Empfohlene Videos für Sie: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== Haftungsausschluss: Die Informationen in diesem Video sind weder als Ersatz für eine professionelle Tauchausbildung gedacht noch impliziert. Der Inhalt dieses Videos, einschließlich Text, Grafiken, Bilder und Informationen, dient nur allgemeinen Informationszwecken und ersetzt keine Ausbildung bei einem qualifizierten Tauchlehrer.

Wie funktionieren Ventile bei Doppelzylindern? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark Hallo Mark. Könntest du ein Video machen, wie man mit den Ventilen und dem Verteiler bei Zweizylindern umgeht? Es ist verwirrend, sich zu merken, wie man die Ventile öffnet, und man kann sich leicht irren, besonders in Notfällen. Danke.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15 % Rabatt auf das internationale eSIM-Angebot. Verwenden Sie den Code: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Werden Sie Fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

AUSRÜSTUNGSKÄUFE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
UNSERE WEBSITES

Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Tauchen, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Bewertungen von Tauchausrüstung
Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Tauchnachrichten, Unterwasserfotografie, Tipps und Ratschläge, Reiseberichte
Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Die einzige Tauchshow im Vereinigten Königreich
Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Für Werbung innerhalb unserer Marken
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
FOLGEN SIE UNS AUF SOZIALMEDIEN

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Für alle wichtigen Ausrüstungsgegenstände arbeiten wir mit https://www.scuba.com und https://www.mikesdivestore.com zusammen. Erwägen Sie die Verwendung des oben stehenden Affiliate-Links, um den Kanal zu unterstützen.

Die Informationen in diesem Video sind weder als Ersatz für eine professionelle Tauchausbildung noch als Empfehlungen für jeden Hersteller gedacht und impliziert. Alle Inhalte, einschließlich Text, Grafiken, Bilder und Informationen in diesem Video, dienen nur allgemeinen Informationszwecken und ersetzen weder die Ausbildung durch einen qualifizierten Tauchlehrer noch spezifische Anforderungen von Geräteherstellern.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Funktionsweise von Twinset-Ventilen beim Gerätetauchen | Abschaltübungen und Isolator-Tipps erklärt

Abonnieren

LASS UNS IN KONTAKT BLEIBEN!

Erhalten Sie eine wöchentliche Zusammenfassung aller Neuigkeiten und Artikel von Divernet Tauchmaske
Wir spammen nicht! Lesen Sie unsere Datenschutzhinweis for more info
Abonnieren
Benachrichtigung von
Gast

0 Ihre Nachricht
Am meisten gewählt
Neue Styles Älteste
Inline-Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare anzeigen
Neueste Kommentare
Steve Weinman: Erstmals wurde zwischen Arten ein Kindsmord an Delfinen beobachtet
Aidan Karley: Erstmals wurde zwischen Arten ein Kindsmord an Delfinen beobachtet
Jim Daves: Vivian Quarry – Herzstück eines Unterwassermuseums, das für Entdecker ab zehn Jahren zugänglich ist
Platon Alexiades: Unterfriedhof aus dem Zweiten Weltkrieg vor Tunesien gemeldet
Gregg S: Wir stellen vor: Shearwater Peregrine TX: Der ultimative luftintegrierte Tauchcomputer
Aktuelle News
Thailand verbietet Unterwasserkameras für Tauchanfänger Thailand verbietet Unterwasserkameras für Tauchanfänger
Taucher nach Haibegegnung im Mittelmeer vermisst Taucher nach Haibegegnung im Mittelmeer vermisst
Vivian Quarry – Herzstück eines Unterwassermuseums, das für Entdecker ab zehn Jahren zugänglich ist Vivian Quarry – Herzstück eines Unterwassermuseums, das für Entdecker ab zehn Jahren zugänglich ist
Spenden für den Shark Trust verdoppelt Spenden für den Shark Trust verdoppelt
Ein neues Kapitel für HMAS Brisbane Ein neues Kapitel für HMAS Brisbane
Tauchsafariboot im Roten Meer nach Auftreffen auf einem Riff aufgegeben Tauchsafariboot im Roten Meer nach Auftreffen auf einem Riff aufgegeben
Vernetzen Sie sich mit uns
Facebook X-Twitter Instagram Youtube Themen Tiktok
Nicht urheberrechtlich geschützte Bilder auf dieser Website unterliegen dem Urheberrecht des Fotografen.
Kontaktieren Sie das DIVER Magazine .
Facebook X-Twitter Instagram Youtube Themen Tiktok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media LimitedAlle Rechte vorbehalten
Geschenkabonnements
Abonnieren Sie für 3 £/Monat