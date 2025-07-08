Zeitschriftenabonnements
Wakatobis supergeräumige Tauchboote

Zwei der riesigen Tauch-/Schnorchelboote von Wakatobi. Obwohl traditionell im Design
Take a Ride on Wakatobi dive resort’s iconic dive boats

Taucher am Wakatobi-Tauchplatz Zoo. Bis auf ein paar Ausnahmen beginnen und enden die meisten Tauch- und Schnorchelausflüge mit einer Bootsfahrt. Aber sollte diese Fahrt unangenehm sein, wird es Ihr Tauchgang wahrscheinlich auch sein. Komfort und persönliche Betreuung stehen bei Wakatobi an erster Stelle, damit Ihre Erinnerung an diesen Tauchurlaub umso großartiger wird.
Ein Taucher erkundet den beliebten Tauchplatz Zoo von Wakatobi, eine kurze Bootsfahrt vom Anlegesteg des Resorts entfernt.

Most dive and snorkeling trips begin with a boat ride. It’s true at most destinations around the world, including Wakatobi Resort. Yes, there is the House Reef, which is one of the most acclaimed shore dives in the world. But to discover the full scope of the resort’s marine preserve, you’ll have to get aboard something that floats. We’d like to introduce you to the Wakatobi fleet and share some of the reasons why many divers feel they are the ideal boats for comfort, personal attention, and diving enjoyment.

Lernen Sie die Flotte kennen

Das Wakatobi Resort verfügt über eine Flotte von neun speziellen Tauch-/Schnorchelbooten. Hier sehen Sie vier Boote, die am Steg des Resorts festgemacht sind und sich auf die morgendliche Abfahrt vorbereiten.

Wakatobi Tauchresort betreibt eine Flotte von neun speziellen Tauch-/Schnorchelbooten, alle etwa 20 Meter lang und 67 Meter breit. Da jedes Boot von Handwerkern handgefertigt wird, sind keine zwei identisch, sondern alle haben ein ähnliches Design und Layout. Obwohl sie traditionell gestaltet sind, sind sie alle mit moderner Sicherheits- und Navigationsausrüstung wie Sauerstoff, GPS und Seefunkgeräten ausgestattet.

One of the most important common features of Wakatobi’s boats is the full-length roofs. Sun protection is a vital but too-often overlooked aspect of diving and snorkeling activities in the tropics. The cooling effects of water and wind may keep passengers from noticing the full impact of sun exposure, but it doesn’t take long to develop debilitating sunburn or dehydration. That’s why Wakatobi’s boats are covered from bow to stern, and don’t require passengers to slather sunscreen or don cover-ups just to keep from burning. And for those who want to catch some rays, there is a roomy open section for relaxing on the bow.

” I’ve done a lot of boat diving and know how uncomfortable it can be when there are 12 or 14 people on a smaller boat trying to gear up with no elbow room. I fell in love with Wakatobi’s boats. They’re open, spacious, and super comfortable.” ~ Guest Mitchell Bennett

Another design feature that guests on Wakatobi’s boats really appreciate is the location of the bathroom, or what nautical types call “the head.” Aboard many boats, a trip to the head involves negotiating a ladder down into a forward cabin, then entering a confined space to take care of necessities while the boat bounces over the waves. Wakatobi’s dive boats place a spacious head complete with a full hot water shower in the more stable stern area, and at deck level. 

Persönliche Bereiche

The long profiles of Wakatobi’s boats allow for ample bench seating and plenty of elbow room for gearing up and moving around. In theory, each boat could comfortably accommodate a large number of divers, but bulk capacity is not Wakatobi’s style. For example, the resort’s largest boat takes a maximum of 16 divers, while their slightly smaller boats run with a maximum complement of 12 guests.

Bei Wakatobi-Tauchbooten geht es um Platz und Komfort. Jedes ist etwa 20 m lang und hat eine Breite von 67 m, sodass die Gäste viel Bewegungsfreiheit haben. Sie sind nicht nur sehr stabil auf dem Wasser, sondern verfügen auch über ein Dach über die gesamte Länge, das ausreichend Schutz vor der Sonne bietet.
Elemente wie Gesicht Masken, Zwecke, booties, and other personal items are stowed in individually-numbered storage baskets beneath the gunwale benches. Each guest is assigned a numbered basket when they first check in with the dive center, and those baskets are then transferred to and from boats by the dive staff throughout the guest’s stay.

Ein spezieller Kameratisch und eine Spülstation befinden sich in der Nähe des Hecks des Bootes, während der Ausstieg zum und vom Wasser über breite seitliche Einstiegstüren auf beiden Seiten des Bootes erfolgt. Diese Öffnungen befinden sich in der Mitte zwischen dem Kameratisch und den vorderen Sitzbänken und bieten Fotografen Platz zum Zusammenstellen ihrer Ausrüstung, ohne anderen Tauchern und Schnorchlern beim Betreten oder Verlassen des Wassers im Weg zu stehen.

“The side entry points on Wakatobi boats is a real plus. They make it very easy to get in and out of the water, and you’re not exposed to any engine exhaust, which makes it a lot more comfortable than most dive boats I’ve been on during my travels.„ ~ Gast Ken Glaser

Water entry is more of a step off than a giant stride, with a foot and a half drop to the water. Divers needing an easier entry for reasons such as lower back issues can simply sit and allow the deck crew to help them in and out of their gear. Getting back into the boats is also easy, as there’s a very sturdy ladder with easy-to-use handles. An additional benefit of the side entry points is the separation from the boat’s engine exhaust, which is far away in the stern. 

Private Angelegenheiten

Wakatobis eigenes privates Tauch-/Schnorchelboot – Wakatobi VII – verfügt über ein äußerst geräumiges überdachtes Deck mit einem schattigen Essbereich und einer Reihe von Sonnenliegen auf dem Vorderdeck.
Die Wakatobi-Flotte umfasst zwei Schiffe, die speziell für private Charterfahrten gebaut wurden und Einzelpersonen oder kleinen Gruppen ein wirklich persönliches Taucherlebnis bieten. Anstelle der durchgehenden Sitzbänke, die man auf den anderen Booten des Resorts findet, umfasst das geräumige, überdachte Deck einen schattigen Essbereich, Sonnenliegen im vorderen Bereich, eine Küchenstation und einen Umkleideraum mit komplettem Badezimmer und Dusche. Eine Besonderheit ist ein Oberdeck, das zum Sightseeing, Sonnenbaden oder Abendessen unter den Sternen genutzt werden kann. Mehr über Privatboote >here.

Praktische Hinweise vor Ort

Sie fragen sich vielleicht, warum ein erstklassiges Tauch- und Schnorchelresort wie Wakatobi eine Flotte scheinbar traditioneller indonesischer Fähren betreibt. Wo sind die schlanken Glasfaserboote, ausgestattet mit zwei kernigen Turbodieseln und glänzenden Metallschienen?

Wakatobi VI hält am Steg des Resorts an.
Wakatobi VI pulling up to the resort’s jetty.

Es gibt viele Gründe, warum sie den traditionellen Weg eingeschlagen haben, angefangen bei ihrem Engagement für Nachhaltigkeit und Gemeinschaftsverantwortung. Als Teil der Wakatobi-Mission, wirtschaftlichen Nutzen für die lokale Gemeinschaft zu schaffen, anstatt fabrikgefertigte Tauchboote zu importieren, beauftragten sie lokale Bootsbauer mit der Herstellung unserer ikonischen Boote. 

Der Bau vor Ort sicherte nicht nur die Einnahmen innerhalb der Gemeinde, sondern brachte auch einige Vorteile für die Umwelt mit sich. Die Wahl nachhaltiger Hölzer anstelle von Glasfaserharzen reduzierte die mit dem Bau verbundenen Emissionen, während der Bau in der Nähe des Wohnorts auch den CO2-Fußabdruck reduzierte, der durch den Import von Booten aus entfernten Standorten entsteht.

Über die Wohlfühlaspekte des Bauens vor Ort hinaus gibt es zahlreiche praktische Gründe für Wakatobis Entscheidungen. Das erste ist Zuverlässigkeit. Da die Boote von örtlichen Handwerkern gebaut werden, können Reparaturen schnell und einfach durchgeführt werden – ohne darauf warten zu müssen, dass ein proprietäres Teil aus einer Tausende Kilometer entfernten Fabrik eingeflogen wird. Dadurch werden mechanische Probleme und Wartungsarbeiten von ihrem Team effizienter bearbeitet.

And then there’s efficiency. The long and relatively lean shape of their dive boats allows them to be powered by a single engine, consuming far less fuel, and creating fewer emissions than high-speed, turbo-diesel launches. The resort’s boats ease along at speeds in the 17km/11mph range, which is plenty fast enough for our style of diving. At Wakatobi, most sites are typically just ten to 30 minutes away, and even our most distant sites are reached in less than an hour. 

Dies bringt uns zum dritten Vorteil ihrer traditionellen Designs: Komfort. Bei der entspannten Geschwindigkeit, mit der unsere Boote fahren, gibt es kein Stampfen oder Schlingern, und der Motorlärm ist auf ein leises Rauschen reduziert, das normale Gespräche ermöglicht. Die Rumpfkonstruktionen sind sowohl unterwegs als auch im Ruhezustand an einem Liegeplatz äußerst stabil. Die Passagiere können sich auf dem Weg zur Baustelle entspannt bewegen und sich fortbewegen, ohne sich an Handläufen festklammern zu müssen, um das Gleichgewicht zu halten. Und obwohl sie selten auf raues Wasser stoßen, ermöglichen ihnen der scharfe Bug und das steile Profil der Wakatobi-Boote, mit leichter Bewegung durch Kabbelwasser und Wellen zu fahren.

Das menschliche Element

Eine von Wakatobis immer lächelnden Tauchboot-Crews.
One of Wakatobi’s ever smiling dive boat crews.

One of the most important and valued features of the Wakatobi dive boats isn’t a physical element, it is the human element. Our boat crews and dive staff take great pride in providing the highest level of personal service and attention. It begins even before guests step aboard. The dive staff handles all equipment transfers to and from the boat and set up your gear. If you’d prefer to set up your own gear, that’s fine, and we’re there to assist if required. 

Das gesamte Tauchteam ist ausgezeichnet. Nach den Briefings hatte ich das Gefühl, ich könnte mich fast selbst durch die Websites navigieren, so ausführlich und persönlich sind die Beschreibungen.“ – Joe Bennett

Prior to each dive, Wakatobi’s guides not only provide a thorough briefing on what to expect, but also discuss expectations with each guest, and tailor the dive accordingly. In the water, our dive guides are experts at providing just the right level of attention, whether it’s being there to assist less experienced divers, allowing more accomplished divers to set the pace, or serving as expert critter spotters. Equal attention is provided to snorkelers, who often accompany divers to the many sites in Wakatobi’s marine preserve that have extensive shallow reefs.

Komfort und persönliche Aufmerksamkeit stehen bei Wakatobis Serviceethos an erster Stelle, auch bei Ihren Erlebnissen auf dem Tauchboot, damit Ihre Urlaubserinnerungen noch großartiger werden.
Comfort and personal attention are the forefront of Wakatobi’s service ethos, including your dive boat experiences, so your vacation memories are all the grander.

After each dive, guests are presented with a cooling, mint-scented towel and offered snacks and beverage. Wakatobi’s chefs will also accommodate dietary requirements or wishes on the boats; guests need just ask and they’ll make sure it’s there before the boat leaves the jetty. It is touches like this that make time on a Wakatobi boat more than just a surface interval or a necessary prelude to the in-water experience. In fact, many guests consider the relaxing time spent cruising to and from dive sites to be a thoroughly enjoyable part of the overall resort experience.

If you haven’t yet experienced how enjoyable a dive boat really can be, go to wakatobi.com, buchen Sie Ihren Besuch und kommen Sie an Bord.  

